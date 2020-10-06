West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2017 – 2025

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market: Snapshot

West Nile virus (WNV) belongs to the Flaviviridae family, comprising pestivirus, flavivirus, and hepacivirus. It is a positive stranded RNA virus and outbreaks of West Nile fever has occurred across the globe since the mid 90s. Moreover, West Nile Virus is currently an endemic in Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S. as well. The infection bears negligible to no symptoms in human body. Elderly people, extremely young children, and those with immunosuppression and HIV, are most susceptible to West Nile fever.

One of the primary ways by which this virus is spread is by mosquitoes and one of the most commonly infected animal is birds. WNV is also found in dead birds. Birds in fact serve as the key host of spreading this infection. Migratory birds are transporting this virus to the temperate areas of Europe in spring. West Nile Virus is also found in ticks, but ticks are not the main vector for the spread of this disease. All these factors are likely to increase the number of people suffering from this infection and this is expected to drive the west nile virus infection treatment market.

The west nile virus infection treatment market report discusses the recent progress in the diagnosis and vaccination to treat West Nile Virus infections. As presently there are no effective vaccinations for the prevention of West Nile Infection, the market is challenging to many players. This is attracting players to enter in the market and invest in extensive research and development to come up with some form of medication and treatment options.

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market: Overview

West Nile Virus (WNV) infections are transmitted through mosquitoes. Birds are the major carriers of West Nile virus. Mosquitoes that bite infected birds become vector for the virus. Individuals with a weak immune system and older people are at a high risk of WNV infection.

Some of the symptoms of WNV include fever, muscle weakness, convulsions, back pain, eye pain, diarrhea, headache, swelling of lymph glands, paralysis, numbness, comatose state, fatigue, sore throat, confusion, nausea, and rash on stomach, chest, and back. Some other serious symptoms of NWV infection are inflammation of the brain and meningitis.

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

A rising geriatric population globally and an increasing pool of population with weak immune system leading to increased hospital admissions are the major factors driving the west nile virus infection treatment market. On the other hand, factors such as lack of awareness about the infection and unavailability of infection specific treatment are restraining the market’s growth.

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market: Growth Opportunities

Presently, the specific course of treatment for West Nile virus infection is not available. This has led West Nile virus infection treatment market players and research organizations to develop infection specific drugs. Drugs such as human leukocyte derived interferon alfa-n3, HBV-002, Hu-E16 monoclonal antibody derived from plant, CEL-1000, VG-WNV, BG-323, ETX-112, and innate immune agonists are some of the potential drugs and therapies that are under clinical trials.

Global West Nile Virus Infection Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

The global West Nile virus infection treatment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are presently the leading markets for West Nile virus infection treatment. The dominance of these regions is due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, high awareness about the infection, and government support for research and development initiatives pertaining to the infection.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing West Nile virus infection treatment market for the 2017-2025 period. Factors such as a large geriatric population, increasingly developing healthcare infrastructure, and government support to provide advanced healthcare are expected to propel the global WNV infection treatment market in Asia Pacific. In this region, China and India are expected to display the fastest growth due to surging medical tourism in these countries. Apart from India and China, Japan is expected to display significant growth due to the increasing support by the Japanese government for development of the healthcare industry in the country.

Rest of the World (RoW) region comprises Middle East, Latin America, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Latin American countries are anticipated to display significant growth than other countries in RoW region due to the presence of a well-laid regulatory framework coupled with a developing economy. On the other hand, African countries will display a low growth rate due to poor healthcare infrastructure, lack of regulatory framework, and poor economic growth.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Leading players in the global West Nile virus infection treatment market are Kineta Inc., Hemispherx Biophrma Inc., CEL-SCI Corporation, and Hawaii Biotech Inc. Each of the companies are profiled for key business attributes such as recent developments, financial standing, and SWOTs.

