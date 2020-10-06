Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026| JX Nippon, Tosoh, Honeywell Electronic Materials

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Tantalum Sputtering Target market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Tantalum Sputtering Target market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Tantalum Sputtering Target market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Tantalum Sputtering Target report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Research Report:

JX Nippon, Tosoh, Honeywell Electronic Materials, KFMI, Praxair, CXMET, Plansee, ULVAL, KJLC, China New Metal Materials

Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

Ultra High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductors

Solar Cell

LCD Displays

Other

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Tantalum Sputtering Target research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Tantalum Sputtering Target report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market?

• What will be the Tantalum Sputtering Target market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Tantalum Sputtering Target market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tantalum Sputtering Target Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Tantalum Sputtering Target Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

1.4.3 High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

1.4.4 Ultra High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Semiconductors

1.5.3 Solar Cell

1.5.4 LCD Displays

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Tantalum Sputtering Target Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Tantalum Sputtering Target Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Tantalum Sputtering Target Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Tantalum Sputtering Target Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tantalum Sputtering Target Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Tantalum Sputtering Target Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Tantalum Sputtering Target Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Tantalum Sputtering Target Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Tantalum Sputtering Target by Country

6.1.1 North America Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tantalum Sputtering Target by Country

7.1.1 Europe Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Tantalum Sputtering Target by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tantalum Sputtering Target by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Sputtering Target by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 JX Nippon

11.1.1 JX Nippon Corporation Information

11.1.2 JX Nippon Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 JX Nippon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 JX Nippon Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.1.5 JX Nippon Related Developments

11.2 Tosoh

11.2.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Tosoh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Tosoh Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.2.5 Tosoh Related Developments

11.3 Honeywell Electronic Materials

11.3.1 Honeywell Electronic Materials Corporation Information

11.3.2 Honeywell Electronic Materials Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Honeywell Electronic Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Honeywell Electronic Materials Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.3.5 Honeywell Electronic Materials Related Developments

11.4 KFMI

11.4.1 KFMI Corporation Information

11.4.2 KFMI Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 KFMI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 KFMI Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.4.5 KFMI Related Developments

11.5 Praxair

11.5.1 Praxair Corporation Information

11.5.2 Praxair Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Praxair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Praxair Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.5.5 Praxair Related Developments

11.6 CXMET

11.6.1 CXMET Corporation Information

11.6.2 CXMET Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 CXMET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 CXMET Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.6.5 CXMET Related Developments

11.7 Plansee

11.7.1 Plansee Corporation Information

11.7.2 Plansee Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Plansee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Plansee Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.7.5 Plansee Related Developments

11.8 ULVAL

11.8.1 ULVAL Corporation Information

11.8.2 ULVAL Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 ULVAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ULVAL Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.8.5 ULVAL Related Developments

11.9 KJLC

11.9.1 KJLC Corporation Information

11.9.2 KJLC Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 KJLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 KJLC Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.9.5 KJLC Related Developments

11.10 China New Metal Materials

11.10.1 China New Metal Materials Corporation Information

11.10.2 China New Metal Materials Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 China New Metal Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 China New Metal Materials Tantalum Sputtering Target Products Offered

11.10.5 China New Metal Materials Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Tantalum Sputtering Target Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Tantalum Sputtering Target Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tantalum Sputtering Target Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Tantalum Sputtering Target Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”