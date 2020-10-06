Superfoods Market 2020-2025: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Superfoods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global superfoods market to grow continuously during the next five years.
Superfoods are nutrient-rich food products that help in maintaining good health and wellbeing. They contain a rich amount of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, fibers, fatty acids, etc. Superfoods mostly include a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, herbs, roots, meat, etc. They help in improving heart health, boosting immunity, enhancing metabolism, mitigating the risk of premature aging, etc. Superfood ingredients are widely adopted in various value-added food products, such as bakery items, breakfast cereals, dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, instant food mixes, ready-to-eat items, etc.
Market Trends
The rising consumer health consciousness, coupled with the increasing awareness towards several nutritional benefits of superfoods, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart-related ailments is also catalyzing the need for healthier alternatives for a calorie-rich diet. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products has propelled the utilization of superfood ingredients in the food processing industry. The growing consumer inclination towards gluten-free, vegan, and organic food products with plant-sourced ingredients has led to the emergence of newer product variants with prolonged shelf-life and easy storage benefits.
Superfoods Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Creative Nature Ltd
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd
- Healthy Truth
- Nature’s Superfoods LLP
- Navitas LLC
- Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)
- Rhythm Superfoods LLC
- Suncore Foods Inc
- Sunfood Corporation
- Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Grains & Seeds
- Herbs & Roots
- Meat
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Beverages
- Supplements
- Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Independent Small Grocery Stores
- Online Sales
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
