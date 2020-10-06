Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report titled “Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps Industry by considering there type, application, market value, by production capacity, by companies, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps industry. Growth of the overall Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include: Village Naturals, Yumscents, Schone, Pretty Suds U.K. Limited, Essence of Earth, LUSH Ltd., Rejuvelle, Soul and Soap, Hugo Naturals, Amor Bath Bombs, and Oliver Rocket LLC among others.

Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps industry.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Among product type, bath bombs segment held significant market share in the global bath bomb & cold pressed soaps market in 2018, as key players are adopting strategies such as product launches to expand their presence in the bath bomb segment. For instance, in August 2017, Musee Bath, a U.S.-based wholesale bath bomb manufacturer, launched lighted bath bomb namely, Glo Bath Bomb, with the scent of essential oils and natural olive oil. Each bath bomb includes a light activated lighted cube that automatically turns off after the bath and can be removed from water, which can be reused later.

Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition, in order to increase their market share in the global bath bomb & cold pressed soaps market. For instance, PDC brands, a beauty and wellness company, announced the acquisition of ME! Bath. The acquisition aimed to expand PDC brands’ product portfolio in bath products segment including bath bombs.

Regional Coverage of the Bath Bomb & Cold Pressed Soaps Market:

Europe

Asia and the Middle East

North America

Latin America

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2027 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 to provide a reference for growth potential.

