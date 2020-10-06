Stem Cell Therapy: A Ray of Hope to End Global Pandemic of COVID-19 | Roots Analysis

I would never have thought that a mutant flu virus could create that big panic in people at each and every corner of the world. In fact, the past few days in quarantine have really made me realize where exactly the humanity is heading. For majority of us, our lives are on a temporary hold while the world is dealing with the global pandemic of COVID-19. In fact, past three months have served as something of an inflection for many countries and as the number of infected patients have surpassed one million, there is already a sense of worry looming across the industries.

Since Coronavirus is a newly identified pathogen, there is no known pre-existing immunity observed in humans and therefore everyone is assumed to be susceptible. While researchers all across the globe are putting efforts to develop immediate treatment, there are speculations, based on credible evidence, that infected patients treated with Stem Cell Therapy are more likely to survive the disease. Specifically, mesenchymal stem cells can be effectively used to improve patients’ resistance to the SARS-CoV-2 virus induced pneumonia as these cells have the potential to repair damaged tissues in the patients’ respiratory system leading to speedy recovery.

Recent Trends

Recent trends across several social medial platform highlight the immense efforts put by several stakeholders validating the therapeutic potential of stem cells. Specifically, I’d like to appreciate the efforts of Azidus Brasil, CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology, Janssen Research & Development, Mesoblast, Millennium Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Stem Cell Arabia, Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies and Tuohua Biological Technology that have progressed significantly in-terms of development of stem cell-based therapies to defeat this global pandemic of COVID-19 infection.

Looking at the efforts made by different pharmaceutical companies, I felt assured and hopeful as many patients have successfully recovered, while others are at the verge of getting discharged by using these novel classes of regenerative medicines.

What are the Key Hubs for Stem Cell Research?

With the virus strengthening its foothold in several countries across the globe, the threat of pandemic has become real and the question is – are we ready?

As per the recent study published by Roots Analysis, the efforts for development of stem cell therapies have been undertaken by players all across the globe, majority of the developers (45%) are based in Asia-Pacific regions; China, South Korea and Japan; followed by developed countries, such as the US, Germany, Belgium, Spain and the UK.

Expert Opinion

In fact. several industry stakeholders are quite optimistic about the future market potential of stem cell-based therapies.

Bottom Line: Stay Cautious, Stay Hopeful!!

In the midst of the anxiety, worry, and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, each day seems to bring news that’s worse than the day before. However, remember this is not for the first time any pandemic outbreak has taken place in the history of mankind. About 200,000 (~20%) patients have already been recovered from this disease. The sky is not falling and for sure, life would return to normal. Stay cautious, stay hopeful.

