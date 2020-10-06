Global Textile Flooring MARKET: Affected Analysis by COVID 19 on industry with Leading Players like: Mohawk Industries, Inc., Interface, Inc.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report titled “Textile Flooring Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Textile Flooring Industry by considering there type, application, market value, by production capacity, by companies, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Textile Flooring industry. Growth of the overall Textile Flooring market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include: Mohawk Industries, Inc., Interface, Inc., Beaulieu International Group N.V, Tarkett SA, Balta Group, Shaw Industries Group Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Mannington Mills, Inc., J+J Flooring Group, and Vorwerk and Co. KG

Textile Flooring Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Textile Flooring industry.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Opportunities

Increasing application of textile flooring in the automotive sector is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2018, Auria Solutions Shanghai Co Ltd, a joint venture between automotive supplier Auria Solutions Ltd and Shanghai Car Carpet Plant Co Ltd (a Shanghai Shenda company), held a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Wuhan, China. The 22,500 square meter facility that will produce automotive carpeting for Chevrolet and Buick models produced and sold in China.

The rising adoption of advanced technology for the production of textile flooring is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Beaulieu Fibres International (BFI) has launched its new UltraBond chemical at Domotex, in Hannover, a patented polyolefin bonding staple fiber that eliminates the need for latex or other chemical binders to bind nonwovens. It opens up a new path for creating 100% polypropylene (PP) needlepunch carpets.

Regional Coverage of the Textile Flooring Market:

Europe

Asia and the Middle East

North America

Latin America

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2027 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 to provide a reference for growth potential.

