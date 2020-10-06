Global UV Coatings Market Research Analysis of COVID 19 | BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report titled “UV Coatings Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the UV Coatings Industry by considering there type, application, market value, by production capacity, by companies, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the UV Coatings industry. Growth of the overall UV Coatings market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include: BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating System LLC., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Croda International Plc., Watson Coatings, Inc., Allnex Belgium SA/NV, Sokan New Materials, and Dymax Corporation

UV Coatings Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the UV Coatings industry.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Booming electronics industry around the globe is expected to offer enormous growth opportunity to the market of UV coatings. UV based coatings are widely used in electronic and optical industry such as the advent of UV based LEDs and optical storage devices that has different end-use application. For instance, in March 2019, CEL has announced a new family of Deep UltraViolet (UV-C) LEDs for a wide range of sterilization and disinfection applications such as consumer goods such as self-disinfecting holders for toothbrushes and kitchen utensils as well as sterilizing wands for items such as smartphones, tablets, and keyboards.

Increasing application of UV coatings technology in the photovoltaic film is projected to fuel the market growth of UV coatings. Moreover, the growth of the renewable energy and telecommunications sector is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the UV coatings market over the forecast timeframe. Hence, the rising application of UV coatings across the various application is expected to propel the market growth.

Regional Coverage of the UV Coatings Market:

Europe

Asia and the Middle East

North America

Latin America

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2027 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 to provide a reference for growth potential.

