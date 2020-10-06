APAC Heart Health Functional Food Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2027 | Marico Ltd., Kellogg Company

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report titled “APAC Heart Health Functional Food Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the APAC Heart Health Functional Food Industry by considering there type, application, market value, by production capacity, by companies, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the APAC Heart Health Functional Food industry. Growth of the overall APAC Heart Health Functional Food market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players profiled in this report include: Marico Ltd., Kellogg Company, Raisio Plc, Nestle S.A., Kalbe Farma Tbk, Associated British Foods, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Bagrry’s India Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc., and ConAgra Foods, Inc.

APAC Heart Health Functional Food Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the APAC Heart Health Functional Food industry.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Opportunities

Increasing launch of variety in food nutritional product is fueling the demand for nutritional food. This is expected to offer immense growth opportunity over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, BASF launched personalized nutrition solutions for cardiovascular health at Food Ingredients China 2018. Newtrition is a product that provides personalized health assessment including omega-3 index for the first time. Therefore, the rising launch of variety in heart food nutritional is projected to foster the market growth.

Rising demand for specific functional food that offers heart-related benefit such as managing cholesterol level and diabetes etc. is protected to offer enormous growth opportunity to the market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, Kellogg’s introduced a new cereal designed to pack a 3-in-1 punch for a healthy gut. Hi! Happy Inside combines fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics with premium ingredients for full digestive health for morning cereal. This product launch is the next step into functional foods for Kellogg’s breakfast arm.

Regional Coverage of the APAC Heart Health Functional Food Market:

Europe

Asia and the Middle East

North America

Latin America

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2027 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027 to provide a reference for growth potential.

