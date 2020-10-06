Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Forecast by 2026 | Leading Players like: BASF, DowDuPont, BHGE, Ecolab, Schlumberger

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Oilfield Production Chemicals market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Oilfield Production Chemicals market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Oilfield Production Chemicals market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Oilfield Production Chemicals report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Research Report:

BASF, DowDuPont, BHGE, Ecolab, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Solvay, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, Arkema, Huntsman

Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Segmentation by Product:

Demulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Paraffin Inhibitors

Biocides

Hydrate Inhibitors

H2S Scavengers

Scale Inhibitors

Others

Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Oilfield Production Chemicals research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Oilfield Production Chemicals report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market?

• What will be the Oilfield Production Chemicals market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Oilfield Production Chemicals market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Production Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Oilfield Production Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Demulsifiers

1.4.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.4.4 Paraffin Inhibitors

1.4.5 Biocides

1.4.6 Hydrate Inhibitors

1.4.7 H2S Scavengers

1.4.8 Scale Inhibitors

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Shale Gas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Oilfield Production Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Oilfield Production Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oilfield Production Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Production Chemicals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Production Chemicals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oilfield Production Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oilfield Production Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Oilfield Production Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Oilfield Production Chemicals by Country

6.1.1 North America Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oilfield Production Chemicals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Production Chemicals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oilfield Production Chemicals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Production Chemicals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 DowDuPont

11.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDuPont Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.3 BHGE

11.3.1 BHGE Corporation Information

11.3.2 BHGE Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BHGE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BHGE Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.3.5 BHGE Related Developments

11.4 Ecolab

11.4.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ecolab Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Ecolab Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ecolab Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.4.5 Ecolab Related Developments

11.5 Schlumberger

11.5.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

11.5.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.5.5 Schlumberger Related Developments

11.6 Halliburton

11.6.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

11.6.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Halliburton Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.6.5 Halliburton Related Developments

11.7 Solvay

11.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.7.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Solvay Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.7.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.8 Akzo Nobel

11.8.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Akzo Nobel Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.8.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments

11.9 Clariant

11.9.1 Clariant Corporation Information

11.9.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Clariant Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.9.5 Clariant Related Developments

11.10 Arkema

11.10.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.10.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Arkema Oilfield Production Chemicals Products Offered

11.10.5 Arkema Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Production Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Production Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oilfield Production Chemicals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oilfield Production Chemicals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

