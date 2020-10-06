Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026| 3M, Saint-Gobain, V. Himark, Arkema

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Research Report:

3M, Saint-Gobain, V. Himark, Arkema, Parafix, Nitto Denko, Berry Global, Adhere Industrial Tapes, Lamatek, Avery Dennison, Adhesive Applications, tesa SE, Essentra, Scapa Group, JR Tape Products, Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive, Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive

Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic-based

Rubber-based

Silicon-based

Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Household

Electrical & Electronics

Others

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market?

• What will be the Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic-based

1.4.3 Rubber-based

1.4.4 Silicon-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Household

1.5.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes by Country

6.1.1 North America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes by Country

7.1.1 Europe Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Related Developments

11.2 Saint-Gobain

11.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Saint-Gobain Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.2.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

11.3 V. Himark

11.3.1 V. Himark Corporation Information

11.3.2 V. Himark Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 V. Himark Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 V. Himark Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.3.5 V. Himark Related Developments

11.4 Arkema

11.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.4.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Arkema Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.4.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.5 Parafix

11.5.1 Parafix Corporation Information

11.5.2 Parafix Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Parafix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Parafix Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.5.5 Parafix Related Developments

11.6 Nitto Denko

11.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Nitto Denko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nitto Denko Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.6.5 Nitto Denko Related Developments

11.7 Berry Global

11.7.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

11.7.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Berry Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Berry Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.7.5 Berry Global Related Developments

11.8 Adhere Industrial Tapes

11.8.1 Adhere Industrial Tapes Corporation Information

11.8.2 Adhere Industrial Tapes Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Adhere Industrial Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Adhere Industrial Tapes Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.8.5 Adhere Industrial Tapes Related Developments

11.9 Lamatek

11.9.1 Lamatek Corporation Information

11.9.2 Lamatek Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Lamatek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Lamatek Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.9.5 Lamatek Related Developments

11.10 Avery Dennison

11.10.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

11.10.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Avery Dennison Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Avery Dennison Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Products Offered

11.10.5 Avery Dennison Related Developments

11.12 tesa SE

11.12.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

11.12.2 tesa SE Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 tesa SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 tesa SE Products Offered

11.12.5 tesa SE Related Developments

11.13 Essentra

11.13.1 Essentra Corporation Information

11.13.2 Essentra Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Essentra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Essentra Products Offered

11.13.5 Essentra Related Developments

11.14 Scapa Group

11.14.1 Scapa Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Scapa Group Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Scapa Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Scapa Group Products Offered

11.14.5 Scapa Group Related Developments

11.15 JR Tape Products

11.15.1 JR Tape Products Corporation Information

11.15.2 JR Tape Products Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 JR Tape Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 JR Tape Products Products Offered

11.15.5 JR Tape Products Related Developments

11.16 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive

11.16.1 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Corporation Information

11.16.2 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Offered

11.16.5 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Related Developments

11.17 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive

11.17.1 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Corporation Information

11.17.2 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Offered

11.17.5 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Double Coated Urethane Foam Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”