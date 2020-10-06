Printed Electronics Market size be at Forefront by 2022

Usage of printed electronics will be sized and forecast in terms of revenue for suppliers from key industries, including consumer products, building products, medical and life sciences, advertising, motor vehicles, retail, environmental monitoring, and transport and logistics. Regional coverage of these segments includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

This report will provide trends, market sizing and forecast across printed electronic component segments, including printing methods, inks and substrates, and across applications including optoelectronics for displays, energy, sensors and radio frequency devices.

– 35 data tables – An overview of the global market for printed electronics – Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022 – An insight into the types of printed electronics and their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages – Overview of the size, segmentation, and projected growth trends of the printed electronics market – Descriptions of key patents related to the printed electronics market – Profiles of major players and companies in the market, including: Acreo AB, Air Products and Chemicals, Applied Ink Solutions, Cambridge Display Technologies, Conductive Inkjet Technology, Cypak, Delta Optoelectronics Inc., DKN Research

Growing at a 13.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 through 2022, BCC Research estimates the global market for printed electronics will increase from $14 billion in 2017 to nearly $26.6 billion in 2022. The market will be driven by several advantages, including lower production costs compared with conventional methods and an ever-expanding set of applications requiring the adaptability and flexibility of printed electronic products.

Optoelectronics, where printed electronics focuses on devices that source and control light and energy applications, is the largest application market in the global market for printed electronics. While maintaining a strong share of market, optoelectronics will grow at a 12.3% CAGR to $17.7 billion in 2022. However, three application areas that are still emerging as ubiquitous industry trends will have higher CAGRs in the forecast period: printed electronic sensors (growing at a REDACTED CAGR to nearly REDACTED in 2022), radio frequency devices (with a low market size of REDACTED but growth at an REDACTED CAGR) and energy (growing to nearly REDACTED at a RED ACTED CAGR).

Reasons for Doing This Study

BCC Research conducted this study to spotlight a growing market opportunity for suppliers of printed electronics not only in traditional markets, but in emerging segments as well. BCC Research has identified a total market opportunity in printed electronics growing at more than 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between now and 2022.