Food Certification Market Key Companies Profile, their Market Share | Demand & Forecast – 2030 | FMI Report

The global food certification market is projected to reach US$ 17.4 Bn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 10 Bn in 2020. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The food certification market is especially driven by the sturdy food safety laws obligatory by the governments across the North American countries for foreign merchandise.