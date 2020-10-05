Yogurt Market Competitive Scenario of Leading Key Players 2016 to 2026 | FMI Report

We have closely studied per capita consumption data while drafting the global yogurt market report

The global yogurt market report highlights country-wise yogurt demand. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global yogurt market, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the global yogurt market. While inspecting this market, price data is gathered at the wholesaler level and obtained from various sources including trade websites, exim data and retailers during primary and secondary research. Further, price data has been benchmarked for regional level, and responses regarding price value across regions have been evaluated against the benchmarked value. Average pricing data in each region is taken into consideration to arrive at market values. Decline or increase in prices over the forecast period is based on historic market trends; any decline or increase in prices over the forecast period is kept linear across regions. We have assumed a general market scenario for product demand and driving factors have been assumed to develop market forecast by running a regression analysis. Our expert team of analysts have tracked the global yogurt market at a regional and country level; the market numbers are derived using the top-down and bottom-up approaches (studying each individual segment and sub-segment) as and when required. Moreover, per capita consumption data is closely studied and referred to ascertain market size at both the regional and country level. We have concluded the report with a competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides detailed market share analysis of key manufacturers operating in the global yogurt market. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global yogurt market.

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of yogurt is deduced on the basis of type where the average price of each yogurt type is inferred across all the assessed regions. The market value of the global yogurt market is thus calculated from the data inferred from the average selling price and market volume. The market value for all segments is taken in US$ Bn and the market volume is identified in kilotonnes. For the 10-year forecast of the global yogurt market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the global yogurt market. In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated, presenting the client with useful growth insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global yogurt market.

