Smart Elevator Market Rapid Business Development, Value Chain, Sales Channels Analysis, Opportunities & Challenges, Threat And Affecting Factors With Impact Of Covid-19

The global smart elevator market size is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on introducing autonomous technology and the surging demand for efficient elevators across construction sector that reduce operational costs across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Smart Elevator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 38.27 billion by 2027.

Smart elevators are specially designed to improve the act of travelling between floors across buildings and other constructional institutions. The increasing adoption of modern technology is driving the demand for inter-connected elevators to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Additionally, these elevators are monitored and controlled through smart connectivity that aid in reducing the waiting and travelling time across buildings.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global smart elevators market are:

KONE CORPORATION (Espoo, Finland)

Otis Elevator Company (Connecticut, USA)

Schindler (Ebikon, Switzerland)

thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology (Essen, Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Ibaraki, Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Bosch Security Systems (Grasbrunn, Germany)

Fujitec Co. Ltd. (Hikone, Japan)

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD. (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)

Johnson Controls Inc. (Cork, Ireland)

Motion Control Engineering (Alaska, United States)

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Focus on Developing Advanced Infrastructure to Surge Demand

Among all the regions, North America stood at USD 6.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global smart elevator market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing focus on developing advanced infrastructure by the manufacturers that is propelling the demand for these elevators in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience an exponential growth owing to the increasing focus on restructuring old elevators with innovative and advanced smart elevators in countries such as China, India, and Japan between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KONE Launches IoT-enabled Smart Elevator to Boost Sales Revenue & Strengthen its Market Position

The global market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to strengthen their position by introducing innovative products to further boost their sales revenue. For instance, in September 2019, KONE announced the launch of its new smart elevator system, KONE CareTM that is equipped with internet of things (IoT) technology to enable faster and sophisticated elevator service in India. The adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by key players is further anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development: