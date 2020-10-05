COVID-19 Impact On Fluoropolymer Films Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Global Fluoropolymer Films Market: Overview

Globally technological advancements assisted in developing new and advanced materials. Demand for such material is increased rapidly that is fluoropolymer films. Properties of fluoropolymer films include weather resistance, chemical resistance, optical properties, low coefficient of friction, and dielectric properties. Due to these properties its demand is increased significantly in various end-use industries including construction, electrical and electronics, aerospace, automotive, renewable energy, and pharmaceutical. But complex production process along with high cost associated with it are likely to adversely affect the growth in the fluoropolymer films market.

With increasing use of fluoropolymer films, it is highly important to thoroughly understand key factors influencing the growth in this market. Thus, to give complete detail about this market, Transparency Market Research is coming with a new report on the global fluoropolymer films market. Ongoing trends related to the market growth along with complete competitive analysis in which key strategies used by the players are also discussed are presented in the report. PESTEL and SWOT analysis are also given in the report.

Global Fluoropolymer Films Market: Notable Developments

Notable developments contribute significantly in the growth of the market. Some of the recent developments in the global fluoropolymer films market include:

A leading engineered film company – Dunmore, in 2017 introduced a novel adhesion-promoting technology designed for fluoropolymer films. This technology includes application that requires surface modification, printability, and multi-layer laminations.

A new subsidiary of Daikin, Daikin Chemical is established in Thailand mainly to increase the sales of fluoroelastomer products and fluoropolymer to the automotive industry. With this new setup, the company’s objective is to establish strong grounds in Southeast Asian region.

A global front-runner in fluoropolymer surface modification – Acton Technologies Inc., recently presented new film- Calendered fluoropolymer film (modified PTFE film). This new introduction will be used where the demand for lightweight device is high.

Other players in the global fluoropolymer films market are also taking similar steps and forming strong presence across the globe. Players are also engaged in developing high-cost technologies to produce fluoropolymer films that will help in meeting high customer demands. Players are also getting these technologies patented, which is difficult for small players to develop. Moreover, high cost of raw material and complex manufacturing process that increases overall production cost is also limiting growth of certain players. Relating to all these factors, the report provides detailed analysis on leading players including Dunmore, Polyflon Technology Ltd, The Chemours Company, Daikin Industries Ltd, Saint-Gobain S.A., Asahi Glass, 3M, SKC Corporation, and Kureha Corporation.

Global Fluoropolymer Films Market: Key Trends

Construction Sector Considered As a Largest Consumer of Fluoropolymer Films

Significant changes seen in the construction industry due to rising use of advanced technologies and materials is benefiting the growth in the global fluoropolymer films market. Use of fluoropolymer films has grown huge potentials in the global construction industry by offering wide range of aesthetically pleasing possibilities for architects. Additionally, extreme longevity of fluoropolymer films makes them fully recyclable, which also does not have any adverse ecological influence.

Global Fluoropolymer Films Market: Geographical Analysis

On the regional frontier, Asia Pacific is considered as a leading region in the global fluoropolymer films market. Increasing investment in the construction sector due to large number of smart cities projects that made this region highly lucrative market for fluoropolymer films. Moreover, rising government initiatives in supporting infrastructural development has further augmented growth in Asia Pacific fluoropolymer films market. India and Japan are the key countries for the growth of this market. On the other hand, North America is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in this market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

