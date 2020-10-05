Facial Recognition Market Booming Demand, Trends, Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2027

ARC say’s Global Facial Recognition Market is projected to grow at noteworthy growing CAGR over the forecast period to 2027.

The utility segment is driven primarily by increasing global financial incentives and regulatory support. Currently used, the COVID-19 pandemic mainly affects the use of Facial Recognition. Many business operations in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed. In view of the supply chain limitations and lack of site access due to COVID-19 epidemic companies are experiencing short-term operating difficulties. The distribution of COVID-19 due to the pandemic impact in China, Japan and India is expected to be strongly influenced by Asia-Pacific.

This study includes an in-depth business evaluation. This is done by detailed contextual analysis, historical data and verifiable market-size estimates. The predictions in the study were focused on existing research methodologies and assumptions. This research study serves as a repository for analysis and information for all market factors, not only regional market, technology, modes and applications but also for all aspects of the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The main actors examined in the report are:

NEC Corporation, 3M Company, Safran Group, KeyLemon, Aware Inc., Daon Inc., Ayonix, nViso, Cognitec Systems GmbH, and Animetrics among others.

Market Breakdown:

Market By Component

· Hardware

o Cameras

o Integrated devices

o Scanners

o Handheld devices

· Software

Market By Technology

· 3D technology

· 2D technology

· Facial analytics

Market By Application

· Criminal investigation

· Homeland security

· Physical security

· ID management

· Web application

· Photo indexing & sorting

· Intelligent signage

· Business intelligence

· Others (automotive and phone, PC & banking login, VIP recognition, others)

On the basis of geographical boundaries, the market is classified into: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

