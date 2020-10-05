Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2027

Global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market is anticipated to experience a rapid growth during the forecast period primarily owing to the rising awareness amongst people regarding the disease. By treatment type, the surgery segment is expected to witness a dominant growth in the global industry by 2026. The North America region is projected to dominate the global market in the estimated period.

According to a latest report published by Research Dive, the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% and reach up to $48,028.1 million in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The North America region is projected to dominate the global industry throughout the forecast period. The dominance of the region is majorly attributed to the existence of key players and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/123

• Market Dynamics

The growing awareness among people regarding the disease and the stringent regulations by government bodies across the globe to control the causes of cancer occurrences, such as smoking control regulations & others, are the significant factors predicted to foster the growth of the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market over the forecast period. In addition, the rapid authorizations of a variety of drugs such as Fluorouracil, Carboplatin, and others for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer is estimated to foster the market growth by 2026. Furthermore, the increase in number of R&D activities and drug approvals for the treatment of lung cancer are expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. However, the limited options for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer is likely to hinder the market growth in the projected timeframe.

• Key Segment Takeaways of the Global Industry:

The report segments the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market into Treatment Type, Drug, and Region.

– Based on treatment type, the global market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. Of these, the surgery segment is predicted to subjugate the global industry by 2026 mainly because surgery is primarily chosen for the treatment of patients in the first two phases of non-small cell lung cancer.

– Based on drug, the global industry is categorized into fluorouracil, carboplatin, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and cisplatin.

– Based on region, the global market for non-small cell lung cancer treatment is divided into Asia Pacific, LAMEA, Europe, and North America. Of these, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the highly unmet medical needs and growing prevalence of numerous cancers in the region.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/123

• Key Players of the Market

The major players of the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment industry include Astra Zeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Genentech Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Eli Lilly & Co. Further, the report outlines several aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, financial performance, and product portfolio.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com