Dental Imaging Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2027

Global dental imaging market is going to experience massive growth during the forecast period. Poor dental health is the main factor behind the growth of the market. Intraoral segment will be the most lucrative. Surgery segment will be the most beneficial. Dental hospitals and clinics segments will be the most profitable. North America will dominate the market.

Research Dive has recently published a report entitled “Dental Imaging Market, by Product (Extraoral and Intraoral), Application (Medical, Cosmetic, Forensic, Diagnostics, Surgery, Research, Therapeutic), End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Diagnostic Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”

The global dental imaging market is predicted to garner a revenue of $5020 million at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.

• Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The reason behind this growth is advanced healthcare infrastructure throughout this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to rising discretionary incomes and growing awareness regarding the diagnosis of multiple dental issues.

• Key Segments of the market

The report has divided the market based on product, application, end-user, and regional analysis.

– By product, the intraoral segment will be the most lucrative. The main reason behind this growth is the several benefits of intraoral scanners such as increased speed of reconstruction, collecting direct dental images, and offering improved clinical business processes.

– In the application segment, surgery is expected to garner a huge revenue. Its wide usage in orthodontics for critical evaluation, diagnosis, and recovery preparation are the major reasons behind the growth of this market segment.

– By end-users, dental hospitals and clinics are expected to grow at the most profitable rate. This is because the dental hospitals offers dental imaging services at affordable rate.

• Market Dynamics

Poor oral health among the elderly is a huge public health problem and a rising embarrassment for several countries. Poor oral health has raised interest within the geriatric community for dental imagery technologies.

Lack of access to proper dental health facilities in certain regions is going to hamper the growth of the market.

Dental imaging firms are currently focusing on R&D of dental radiology, which plays a crucial function in treating dental diseases. In addition, dental X-ray systems have the second-highest income of all technologies in the dental imaging market. Hence, increasing R&D investments are estimated to create numerous opportunities for the global dental imaging market in the upcoming years.

• Key players of the market

The report also enlists the leading players of the dental imaging market. They include Air Techniques, Acteon Group Ltd., Cyber Medical Imaging, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., CEFLA Group, Midmark Corp., Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, Young Innovations Inc., Cieos, among many others. The report also summarizes other important aspects including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments of the leading players.

