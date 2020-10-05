Asia Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Software Market To See a Different edge during 2020-2027 with a High Revenue of $ 1,934.9 Mn | ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc., iRobot Corporation, MVTec Software GmbH, Pick-it N.V.
A Vision Guided Robotics Software is a robot that can be integrated into moving cameras or used as a provider to generate a secondary response signal to the robot challenger to better move to a different target base. VGR accelerates the production process by enabling robots to be simpler and easier to implement, and reduces the cost and complexity of relevant tools related to the design and installation of robotic groups, whether for resource management, automated assemblies, agricultural applications, biological sciences, and more.
The Asia Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Software market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Get FREE Sample PDF of the report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00003329
China is the most populated country in the world. Owing to the cheap labor costs in the country, many of the players in different market have opened their manufacturing plants and offices in the country. According to IFR press release, China is targeting towards the increase in annual sales of domestically by producing industrial robots to about 100,000 units by the year 2020. The Government initiatives in the country includes Industry 4.0, and Internet Plus integrating IT with manufacturing. In addition, the government has proposed 46 pilot projects that will focus on innovation to implement smart manufacturing as part of its ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Vision Guided Robotics Software assays in the market.
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
APAC VISION-GUIDED ROBOTICS SOFTWARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Robot Type
- Mobile Robot
- Fixed Robot
By Technology
- 2D Vision Guided
- 3D Vision Guided
By Application
- Arc Welding
- Assembly
- Cutting
- Palletizing & Machine Tending
- Navigation
- Random Bin Picking
- Collaborative Robots
- Others
By Vertical
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistics
- Food & Beverages
- Others
By Country
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of South America (SAM)
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- MVTec Software GmbH
- Pick-it N.V.
- Recognition Robotics Inc.
- Vision Nerf S.A.
- Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.
- KUKA Robot Group
Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003329/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]