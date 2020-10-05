Online Food Delivery Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Leading Players: Grubhub Inc, Just Eat PLC, Delivery Hero, Deliveroo, Takeaway.com (TKWY), Foodpanda, Ele.me, Meituan Waimai,…

The global online food delivery market reached a value of USD 96 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Online food delivery is a service which enables customers to purchase food online using a website or application. These platforms register and uphold accounts to make the frequent ordering of food more convenient. Generally, a customer begins by searching for a desired restaurant or food outlet, selecting the food items from their menu and choosing the option of delivery or pick-up. The payment is either made online using a credit card, debit card, digital wallet and net banking or via Cash on Delivery (COD). As online food delivery systems reduce errors, labor expenses, long queues and waiting time, their usage is increasing across the globe.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://is.gd/bCH7fS

Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

Online food delivery applications provide the convenience of ordering food by comparing the menus of different restaurants and receiving fast delivery of meals at the desired location. Moreover, they also aid in making cashless transactions to food joints, thereby increasing the convenience. Apart from this, with the increasing sales of smartphones, rising internet penetration and the burgeoning food industry, a significant number of the consumers are relying on these applications for trying out different cuisines.

Further, online food delivery offers service providers with detailed customer information which can be employed by them for developing and implementing promotional strategies. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, improved logistics, and the development of user-friendly food websites and applications.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market/requestsample

Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Platform Type

1. Mobile Applications

2. Websites

Market Breakup by Business Model

1. Order Focused Food Delivery System

2. Logistics Based Food Delivery System

3. Full-Service Food Delivery System

Market Breakup by Payment Method

1. Online

2. Cash on Delivery

Market Breakup by Region

1. China

2. North America

3. Asia (Excluding China)

4. Europe

5. Rest of the World

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

Just Eat PLC (JE)

Delivery Hero (DHER)

Deliveroo

Takeaway.com (TKWY)

Foodpanda

Ele.me

Meituan Waimai

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1120&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse other related market research reports:

Transportation Management System Market Research Report

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report