5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market: Segmentation

The global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution Hardware Components

Software Solutions

Services Application Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)

Infotainment and Telematics Fleet Management Industry Automotive

Defense

Transportation Infrastructure

Warehousing and Logistics

Public Safety Others Region North America

Europe

East Asia

Rest of the World

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes analysis on levels of increasing automation and regional markets. The section concludes with demand and supply side trends in the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section provides a brief analysis on the prevailing trends in global market with a special focus on auto market, technology, cost and regulations. This section also offers a brief analysis on key trends and implications across value chain.

Chapter 04 – Use Cases and Applications of 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation

This section provides qualitative analysis on the use cases and applications of 5G in automotive and smart transportation sectors with a special focus on safety, efficiency, and payment and information.

Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

This chapter offers business impact of COVID-19 on adoption of 5G in automotive and smart transportation solutions based on the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market value growth rate. This section also highlights pre-COVID and post-COVID market growth analysis, followed by the key strategies incorporated by market players during the ongoing pandemic.

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the market share analysis of key players and HHI analysis on the concentration in the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market. The section also highlights analysis on market shares captured by market leaders, emerging players and promising players.

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market during the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section. Value chain analysis concludes this section.

Chapter 08 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Size (in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the 5G in automotive and smart transportation market during the forecast period. It includes analysis on 5G in automotive and smart transportation market, and data for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Chapter 09 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Solution

By solution, the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is segmented into hardware components, software solutions and services. Hardware components used to accommodate 5G in automotive and smart transportation sectors are further segmented into Telematics Control Units (TCUs), Roadside Units (RSUs) and Onboard Units (OBUs). Services marketed for implementation of 5G in automotive and smart transportation are further segregated into consultation services, integration and installation services, and maintenance and support services. In this chapter, readers can find market values based on solution for the period of 2019 – 2030.

Chapter 10 – Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

With respect to application, the global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is segregated into Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), infotainment and telematics, and fleet management. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by application. Readers can also find market values based on application for the period of 2019 – 2030.

