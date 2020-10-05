Competitive: Activated Carbon Market back after COVID-19 shutdown with Huge Growth

Activated carbon is also referred to as activated charcoal. It is an unpolished form of graphite-the material used for making pencil leads. However, activated carbon is different from graphite. Unlike graphite, it has a random and flawed structure which is highly absorbent over a wide variety of pore sizes. The sizes can vary from that of noticeable cracks and crevices to molecular dimensions.

“Activated carbon has the strongest physical adsorption forces, or the highest volume of adsorbing porosity, of any material known to mankind. Activated carbon (activated charcoal) can have a surface of greater than 1000m²/g. This means 3g of activated carbon can have the surface area of a football field.”

Factors Enhancing the Growth of the Industry

Purified water is the need of hour in a world suffering from a pandemic. The need for water purification processes has propelled the requirement of activated carbon in the mercury removal plants. This is the key factor behind the growth of the activated carbon market.

Another necessity of activated carbon products is in the sewage treatment processes. It is used in the method of removing dissolved impurities in the waste generated from the big manufacturing industries. This can also be enlisted into the growth factor’s list.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic in the Growth of the Market

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the global manufacturing and production industries because of the supply chain disruption in the first few months of 2020. It was because of the fatal nature of the disease, governments across the world had to impose lockdown and restrict borderlines. The manufacturing industries had to experience massive downfall which affected the global economy.

As the spread of the virus started to decrease, however, many governments have considered to reopen the industries to prevent economic crisis.

The UK government gave permission to restart the operation for industries such as utilities (water, gas, and electricity), recycling & waste treatment, chemical industries, and food production, and termed them as ‘critical sectors.’

Nonetheless, there are many instances of organizations coming forward to offer their services during the lockdown period with the ‘essentials’. Jacobi Carbons is such a leader in the activated carbon market who has extended their support during the critical time. The company is supplying powdered and granular type activated carbon for the taste and odor correction of safe drinking water. The company is also supplying activated carbon to the pharmaceutical companies for the production of low cost and highly effective drugs.

Recent Advances in the Industry

According to a report published by Research Dive, the leading players of the activated carbon market include Jacobi Carbons AB, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Carbon Resources LLC, Carbon Activated Corp., Carbo Tech AC GmbH, and Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

Unique and smart strategies are being developed by these market players to take the market to another height. The strategies include product innovation and launches, technology and product upgradation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations.

Some of the recent updates of the market are mentioned below:

A latest news states that Cabot Corporation has completed its previously announced acquisition of Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million. The business will be assimilated into Cabot’s Performance Chemicals Segment.

With this acquisition, Cabot becomes the only carbon additive supplier with commercially proven carbon black, CNT, carbon nanostructure and dispersion capabilities.

2. As per another report, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, the subsidiary of Oxbow Carbon LLC, has made an announcement about its acquisition of Superior Adsorbents, Inc. (SAI).

This acquisition is expected to extend and expanse the footprint of Oxbow Activated Carbon and enhance its ability to offer customers with high performance screening, sizing, grinding, impregnation, pelletizing and custom packaging solutions.

As mentioned earlier, Jacobi Carbons which is a leading market player of activated carbons industry has taken a praiseworthy initiative during the pandemic restrictions. The company is supplying powdered and granular type activated carbon for the taste and odor correction of safe drinking water. Moreover, the company is delivering activated carbon to the pharmaceutical companies for the production of low cost and highly effective drugs.

To sum up, the big players of the market are focusing on various R&D, product development, merger, acquisition, collaboration with other industry so that the global market of activated carbon sustain the growth even after the pandemic.

