Tag: Insane (But True) Things About the Future of Nano Silver Ink market

Research Dive has published a report titled “Nano Silver Ink market, by Type (Silver Flakes, Silver Nanoparticles, Silver Nanowire), Application (Photo Voltaic Cell, printed Circuit Boards, Displays, Solar Panels), End-use (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”

According to the report, the nano silver ink market is expected to generate a great amount of revenue during the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to lead the global nano silver ink market. The major attributor behind this estimation is the growing demand for conductive materials in countries such as Japan, South Korea, or India. Moreover, the rapid growth in the adoption of photo voltaic cells and solar panels are expected to create better opportunities for the players operating in the Asia-Pacific region in upcoming years.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has segmented the market based on type, application, end-use, and regional analysis.

In the type segment, the silver nanowires are going to be the most promising. This is because of the simple and easy manufacturing process and the chemical stability that is high compared to other metals that are traditionally used as copper.

In application type, the solar panel segment will become the most profitable. The increasing demand for renewable energies across the globe is the major reason behind the growth of this segment.

In end-use, electrical and electronic segment will be the most beneficial because of the technological advancements in this segment.

Market Dynamics

Advanced printing is dependent on the conductivity of the material and the amount of current that has to pass through it. Nanosilver has better conductivity properties when compared to copper ink, which makes them more suitable for printing. Although nano silver ink is expensive, the ink required for printing is very less due to its incredibly higher conductivity. These are the factors contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The complex manufacturing process, materials waste, environmental pollution, and higher cost are some of the main factors that will restrain the growth of the nano silver ink market in the coming years.

Rising demand from solar panels, photovoltaic cells, light emitting diodes and flexible display circuit printing is the factor creating new opportunity for the global market.

Key players of the market

The report enlists the leading players of the global nano silver ink market which include Metalor Technologies International SA, DuPoint, Methode Electronics, NovaCentrix Corporation, Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc. Henkel, TAIYO INK MFG. CO., LTD., Sun Chemical Corporation, and many others.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and recent strategic developments.

