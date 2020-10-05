Female Pelvic Implants Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market: Snapshot

Female pelvic in plants is a procedure which is used for treating stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. In the markets today, there are three main types of implants which are used for this procedure. They are, vaginal mesh implants, vaginal Graft in plants, and vaginal sling. Among these, it is the vagina slings which is expected to show promising growth in the years to come. Vagina slings can be implanted in half an hour and is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that is witnessing high popularity. Another segment which is expected to see growth in the years to come is the vaginal graft segment.

The female pelvic implants Market is anticipated to witness a sluggish growth on account of the growing number of complications in the implant procedures. Thousands of women have undergone traumatic complications due to vaginal mesh and had to undergo another surgery in order to remove mesh implants. Such negative responses of patients is the reason behind the sluggish growth of the global female pelvic implants market. However there is no legal ban on the use of female pelvic implants and this is expected to be a positive factor going in the forward direction for this market. Therefore surgeons as well as patients across the globe are still undergoing surgical mesh implant procedures as well as using other female pelvic implants. But, it is the responsibility of Manufacturers to submit safety data requirements for pre-market approval of surgical mesh implants.

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market: Overview

Female pelvic implants are devices inserted inside a female’s vaginal area to treat some particular disorders such as stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. These vaginal disorders are typically prevalent in aged females, and disrupt the regular life of women to a great extent due to discomfort. The disorders can be treated by surgical processes and with or without prosthetic implants. The primary products utilized in the process of implantation of female pelvic implants are vaginal grafts, vaginal mesh implants, vaginal tapes and vaginal slings.

On the basis of product, the global female pelvic implants market is segmented into non-absorbable synthetic, absorbable synthetic, biologic, and composite. Based on the end-use, the market is split into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

This report on the female pelvic implants market takes into consideration the different threats faced by the implants industry, along with the new opportunities that vendors may face. Trends that will positively impact the market are taken into consideration while writing this report. The global female pelvic implants market has been analyzed on the basis of product segment, by indication, end-user and finally on the basis of geography.

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market: Key Trends

The growing awareness towards following a value based healthcare model is expected to work towards augmenting the global female pelvic implants market. A number of regulatory bodies and governments are encouraging cost-containment in order to curtail healthcare costs and burden. This leads to an outcome-based pricing model, due to a large shift from volume to value-based systems. The resultant risk sharing and competitive tendering is expected to positively impact the trajectory of the global female pelvic implants market.

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market: Market Potential

In recent times, there have been a number of reports regarding the ill-effects of using female pelvic implants. There have been reports of health issues such as infection and erosion of the pelvic mesh used. Moreover, the there are numerous complications in the procedure of implant, rendering enterprises reluctant to jump into the market wholeheartedly. Manufacturers have till now been charged with roughly 650 lawsuits on account of painful injuries caused due to the implants.

Recently, companies such as AMS, Promedon, Betatech, AMS and Aspide Medical have exited this market. However, companies that still prevail in the global female pelvic implants market are Ethicon, PFM Medical, Boston Scientific and Coloplast.

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global female pelvic implants market has been segmented into five major regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report illuminates the leading as well as the fastest growing region in the global female pelvic implants market along with justification for the region’s position.

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market: Competitive Analysis

Prominent vendors in the global female pelvic implants market include Acumed LLC, DePuy Synthes, Pfm Medical, Stryker, C.R. Bard, Coloplast, and Ethicon.

