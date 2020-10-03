IoT Platforms Market Next Big Thing | Telit, General Electric, Gemalto

An extensive elaboration of the Global IoT Platforms market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes IoT Platforms player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle, Amazon , Telit, General Electric, Gemalto, Zebra Technologies, AT&T, Xively (LogMeIn), Aeris, Exosite, Particle, Ayla Networks, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations & Teezle.

PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper) and Microsoft captured the top three revenue share spots in the IoT Platforms market in 2016. PTC (ThingWorx) dominated with 7.92% revenue share, followed by Cisco (Jasper) with 7.44% revenue share and Microsoft with 4.77% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, increasingly complex IoT solutions require more advanced communication platforms and middleware that facilitate seamless integration of devices, networks and applications. There is a wide range of software platforms developed for the purpose of supporting and enabling IoT solutions. The intention is to enable rapid development and lower costs by offering standardised components that can be shared across multiple solutions in many industry verticals, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

In 2018, the global IoT Platforms market size was 1340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

Important players listed in the study: PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle, Amazon , Telit, General Electric, Gemalto, Zebra Technologies, AT&T, Xively (LogMeIn), Aeris, Exosite, Particle, Ayla Networks, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations & Teezle

Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.

The study elaborates factors of Global IoT Platforms market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of IoT Platforms products.

Scope of the Report Application: Home Automation, Wearable Technology, Smart City, Industrial Automation, Connected Transportation, Healthcare & Others Product Type: , Consumer IoT & Business IoT Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global IoT Platforms Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

On what parameters study is being formulated?

– Analysis Tool: The Global IoT Platforms Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.

Demand Determinants Tapping top notch application that seeks high growth potentials.

-Key Strategic Developments: This IoT Platforms study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.

-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

The Global IoT Platforms study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

Key questions

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global IoT Platforms market?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global IoT Platforms market?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global IoT Platforms market?

How key vendors are strengthening?

