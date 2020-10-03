Virtual Events Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity
According to the IMARC Group, the Virtual Events Market to register a CAGR of around 22% during 2020-2025. A virtual event is a collaborative gathering where attendees are connected to a virtual space using smartphones, desktops, laptops or tablets, and an internet connection. It includes breakout sessions, video conferencing, collaboration tools, communication and social networking. It is used for conducting global conferences, trade shows, product launches and recruitment fairs. Therefore, it is widely utilized in the education, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.
The mass outbreak of COVID-19, along with the lockdown imposed by governments of several countries, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for virtual events around the world. Moreover, virtual event platforms allow companies to reach many people from anywhere around the world. Consequently, organizations worldwide are shifting toward virtual events to address and deliver content and share data in real-time. Furthermore, the integration of interactive tools, such as polling, chats, forums and live questions and answers (Q&A), is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.
Breakup by Type:
- Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations
- Web Conferencing
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Webinars and Enterprise Streaming
- Networking and Collaborations
- Content Sharing and Media Development
- Event Marketing
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Virtual Conferences
- Virtual Tradeshows
- Online Education Programs
- Virtual Reality Exhibitions
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Corporate
- Education
- Healthcare
- Finance and Banking
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Atlassian, Avaya Holdings Corp., Broadsoft Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Huawei, International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks, Toshiba Corporation, Zoom Video Communications Inc., etc.
