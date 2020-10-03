Virtual Events Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity

According to the IMARC Group, the Virtual Events Market to register a CAGR of around 22% during 2020-2025. A virtual event is a collaborative gathering where attendees are connected to a virtual space using smartphones, desktops, laptops or tablets, and an internet connection. It includes breakout sessions, video conferencing, collaboration tools, communication and social networking. It is used for conducting global conferences, trade shows, product launches and recruitment fairs. Therefore, it is widely utilized in the education, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.

The mass outbreak of COVID-19, along with the lockdown imposed by governments of several countries, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for virtual events around the world. Moreover, virtual event platforms allow companies to reach many people from anywhere around the world. Consequently, organizations worldwide are shifting toward virtual events to address and deliver content and share data in real-time. Furthermore, the integration of interactive tools, such as polling, chats, forums and live questions and answers (Q&A), is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations

Web Conferencing

Breakup by Solution Type:

Webinars and Enterprise Streaming

Networking and Collaborations

Content Sharing and Media Development

Event Marketing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Virtual Conferences

Virtual Tradeshows

Online Education Programs

Virtual Reality Exhibitions

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Finance and Banking

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Atlassian, Avaya Holdings Corp., Broadsoft Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Huawei, International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks, Toshiba Corporation, Zoom Video Communications Inc., etc.

