Impact of Covid-19 Big Data Software Market Research Report By IMARC Group 2020-2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Big Data Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” Looking forward, the global big data software market grew a CAGR of 27% during the historical period of 2014-2019.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-software-market/requestsample
Big data software collects, hosts and analyzes the high volume of data, both structured and unstructured, which is created by people, tools or machines. It assists organizations in acquiring insightful information, discovering unknown correlations, hidden patterns, market trends and consumer preferences from diverse sets of information.
Organizations around the world are currently experiencing problems in data retention, comprehending dark data and data integration for analytical purposes. This, in confluence with increasing data sets across industrial verticals and the complexity in handling them, represents one of the major factors driving the global big data software market. Apart from this, digitalization in emerging economies, along with the development in artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) as an innovative technology within data management and analytics software, is escalating the demand for big data software worldwide. Some of the other factors strengthening the market growth are increasing investments in robotic automation, rising e-commerce companies, and an upsurge of multimedia and social media.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-software-market
Breakup by Software Type:
- Database
- Data Analytics and Tools
- Data Management
- Data Applications
- Core Technologies
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Breakup by Industry:
- Banking
- Discrete Manufacturing
- Professional Services
- Process Manufacturing
- Federal/Central Government
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Large Enterprise
- SMEs
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AWS, Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, Oracle, Palantir, SAP, SAS, and Splunk.
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/robotics-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/footwear-market
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.