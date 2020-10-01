Soft Robotics Market 2020 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities
Soft Robotics is the specific subfield of robotics dealing with constructing robots from highly compliant materials, similar to those found in living organisms.
The global Soft Robotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Soft Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soft Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Soft Robotics Inc
Fanuc
RightHand Robotics
Ekso Bionics Holdings
Bionik Laboratories
ABB
KUKA
ReWalk Robotics
Cyberdyne
Yaskawa Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Soft Grippers
Co-Robots
Inflated Robots
Exoskeletons
Segment by Application
Medical and Healthcare
Food and Beverages
Logistics
Automotive
Others
