Bdtask software installer

Step One

Step Two

Directory permissions & requirements

Directory & PermissionsStatus
Congratulations! Your server meets the requirements for install application.
../application/config/database.php is writeableSuccess
../application/config/config.php is writeableSuccess
php/Database.php is writeableSuccess
sql/install.sql is writeableSuccess
Server RequirementsStatus
Your server does not meet the following requirements.
Safe Mode is offWarning
The following requirements were successfully met:
You have PHP 5.3.7 (or greater; Current Version:7.4.20)Success
You have MySQL 4.1.13 (or greater; Current Version:7.4.20)Success
You have the mysqli extensionSuccess
You have the session extensionSuccess
Next

Step Three

Step Four

Please add your own initial Email and Password. Please change that after login

 

Complete

Installation complete

Your application installed successfully !!!

 

Click to launch your application