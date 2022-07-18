Reading time: ~2 m

Experts told what marks the cost of the first cryptocurrency should reach in order to continue recovery

Over the weekend, the bitcoin rate continued to grow and by Monday morning overcame the mark of $ 22.3 thousand As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 18, the first cryptocurrency is traded at $ 22.2 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 3%, for the week – by 8.7%.

Experts of “RBC-Crypto” told what caused the latest market movements, and what dynamics to expect in the coming week.

“Following the US indices”

BitRiver Financial Analyst Vladislav Antonov

The incomplete week of July 11-15 was not easy. In the first half of the week, the BTC/USDT pair fell to $ 18.9 thousand The fall began on July 10 and intensified on Monday amid the sale of US stocks. Investors “went to the cash” before the release of important data on inflation and the beginning of the reporting season for the II quarter in the US. Also, risk appetite has decreased due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in China.

On Tuesday, the downward trend intensified amid a rally in the dollar and the fall of the S&P500 and Nasdaq indices. The dollar index has updated a multi-year high against the background of the collapse of the euro. The dollar has reached parity with the euro. Sellers sold off the single currency due to the energy crisis and problems in the manufacturing industry.

On Wednesday, the situation in the crypto market stabilized after multidirectional fluctuations. Sharp fluctuations were caused by the report on inflation in the US for June. Buyers were able to protect the level of $ 20 thousand and close the day at around $ 20,234. U.S. inflation data has fueled fears that the Fed could raise key interest rates by 100 basis points this month.

After the release of statistics, the S&P500 and Nasdaq indices declined, but won back some of the losses. The market didn’t crash as two Fed officials said they favored a July rate hike of 75 basis points rather than 100 bps, which reduced the likelihood of a more aggressive move on the latest inflation data. The market is ready for an increase of 75 bps.

On Thursday, buyers took advantage of the dollar correction and a weak increase in indices. The BTC/USDT pair recovered to $ 20.9 thousand On Friday, the price recovered to $ 21 thousand following the US indices. During the day, the situation did not change.

The market is controlled by sellers. The hash rate of BTC decreased by 27% to 159.41 EH / s due to the shutdown of miners in Texas. For miners and the market, this is a bearish signal. Investors still fear a collapse to the range of $ 10-$ 13 thousand.

From the point of view of technical analysis, to level out the bearish sentiment after conquering the mark of $ 22 thousand, buyers need to pass the level of $ 23.5 thousand The faster it is passed, the higher the probability of recovery to $ 26.5 thousand.

“The price is actively testing the upper edge”

Cryptorg CEO Andrey Podolyan

The idea of short positions from the $22.5-$23,000 zone worked. The price last week continued to move within a large horizontal channel.

The bulls managed to break through the sloping trend inside the channel. Next week we will observe the approach of the price to the upper edge of the channel and already try to work on the breakout. This will be the third touch: the more touches, the higher the probability of a breakdown.

In addition, the Ethereum chart also speaks for the bullish mood. A very similar channel has formed there and the price is actively testing the upper edge. We are very close to a breakdown. Ethereum should drag the rest of the market along with it.