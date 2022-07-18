Reading time: ~2 m
It’s really hot on the market! Recently it became known that in the US inflation has reached a record value over the past forty years at around 9.1%. Investors are now looking forward to July 27, 2022, when the Federal System will adjust its monetary policy. Now there is a certain tactical pause, which you can take advantage of to get some digital coins for free!
SappChat
It is an anonymous and decentralized messaging application with end-to-end encryption and a secure mobile wallet for peer-to-peer exchange payments. The ecosystem of the project works on the basis of Binance Smart Chain.
Token distribution from SappChat
How to participate:
- Launch a chatbot in Telegram.
- Subscribe to the project on Twitter and put a like on the attached post.
- Download the SappChat app to your mobile device.
- Register.
- Send the BEP-20 wallet address to the chatbot.
- Each registered participant will receive APP tokens worth $5.
Airdrop completion date: July 31, 2022.
Drive2
This is an NFT game, the main task of which is to combine car driving and blockchain technologies. Users can drive their vehicles and make a profit. This makes the process simple and fun by combining the economic benefits of blockchain technologies and the real utility of the actions.
Distribution of DMT tokens for $ 300 thousand
Instructions for the participant:
- Visit the project page in Gleam.
- Subscribe to Drive2 on Discord, Telegram and Twitter.
- Send your BEP-20 wallet address.
- A total of 20,000 casual users will share the prize pool, and each will receive $15 worth of DMT tokens.
Airdrop completion date: September 20, 2022.
VetCoin
It is a charitable organization that has the right to receive tax-free donations, gifts, wills and contributions. The key concept of the project is to support combat veterans and popularize blockchain technologies.
Airdrop from the VetCoin project
Step-by-step instructions:
- Visit the airdrop page in Gleam.
- Subscribe to the project on Twitter.
- Perform simple social tasks.
- Send your Polygon wallet address.
- Each user will receive VTC tokens worth up to $50.
Airdrop completion date: July 31, 2022.
