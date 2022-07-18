Reading time: ~2 m

It’s really hot on the market! Recently it became known that in the US inflation has reached a record value over the past forty years at around 9.1%. Investors are now looking forward to July 27, 2022, when the Federal System will adjust its monetary policy. Now there is a certain tactical pause, which you can take advantage of to get some digital coins for free!

SappChat

It is an anonymous and decentralized messaging application with end-to-end encryption and a secure mobile wallet for peer-to-peer exchange payments. The ecosystem of the project works on the basis of Binance Smart Chain.

Token distribution from SappChat

How to participate:

Launch a chatbot in Telegram. Subscribe to the project on Twitter and put a like on the attached post. Download the SappChat app to your mobile device. Register. Send the BEP-20 wallet address to the chatbot. Each registered participant will receive APP tokens worth $5.

Airdrop completion date: July 31, 2022.

Drive2

This is an NFT game, the main task of which is to combine car driving and blockchain technologies. Users can drive their vehicles and make a profit. This makes the process simple and fun by combining the economic benefits of blockchain technologies and the real utility of the actions.

Distribution of DMT tokens for $ 300 thousand

Instructions for the participant:

Visit the project page in Gleam. Subscribe to Drive2 on Discord, Telegram and Twitter. Send your BEP-20 wallet address. A total of 20,000 casual users will share the prize pool, and each will receive $15 worth of DMT tokens.

Airdrop completion date: September 20, 2022.

VetCoin

It is a charitable organization that has the right to receive tax-free donations, gifts, wills and contributions. The key concept of the project is to support combat veterans and popularize blockchain technologies.

Airdrop from the VetCoin project

Step-by-step instructions:

Visit the airdrop page in Gleam. Subscribe to the project on Twitter. Perform simple social tasks. Send your Polygon wallet address. Each user will receive VTC tokens worth up to $50.

Airdrop completion date: July 31, 2022.