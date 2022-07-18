Reading time: ~2 m

On Monday, July 18, the quotes of the first cryptocurrency exceeded the level of $ 22,000. Over the past day, the asset has grown by 4%, according to CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, bitcoin is trading near $22,200.

Hourly chart of BTC/USD exchange Bitstamp. Data: TradingView.

The second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization over the past day added 6.6%. Currently, Ethereum is held above $1450.

Hourly chart of ETH/USD exchange Bitstamp. Data: TradingView.

Following the flagships, all crypto assets from the top 10 in terms of capitalization moved to the green zone. The total value of the market exceeded $ 1 trillion. The BTC dominance index is 40.1%, ETH is 16.5%.

Data: CoinGecko.

After the publication of the US inflation report on July 13, the price of bitcoin fell below $ 19,000. However, by the end of last week, the asset recouped the fall and on July 17 overcame the level of $ 21,000.

On the same day, Ethereum quotes tested a range above $ 1400 against the background of the upcoming migration of the blockchain to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

Earlier, the leading developers during the next call preliminarily approved the merger of the mainnet with the Beacon Chain signal network on September 19, 2022. The final date will largely depend on the poS transfer of the Goerli testnet, scheduled for August 11.

Recall that the second quarter of 2022 was the worst for digital gold in 11 years, according to Coinglass. The asset fell by 56.2%, from $ 45,000 to $ 19,884.

According to the head of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz, the recession in the cryptocurrency market will last about 18 months, and the industry will see the first signs of recovery after the easing of monetary policy. FED.

Investor Michael Burry, who predicted the mortgage crisis of 2007, predicted the continuation of the fall in the price of bitcoin.

The majority of investors surveyed by Bloomberg considered the most likely decline in quotations of the first cryptocurrency to $ 10,000 than their growth to $ 30,000.