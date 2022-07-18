Reading time: ~2 m

Anatoly Yakovenko believes in the success of his own blockchain phone Solana Saga and reveals some details.

Anatoly Yakovenko – co-founder of Solana Labs, which develops the Solana blockchain (SOL) – believes that the launch of its own smartphone from the startup can lead to an explosive growth of the Web3 audience.

Recall, Solana Mobile – a subsidiary of Solana Labs – on June 23 announced the blockchain phone Solana Saga. The upcoming gadget developers describe as follows:

A flagship Android mobile phone with unique features and functions tightly integrated with the Solana blockchain, allowing you to easily and securely make transactions on the web3 and manage digital assets such as tokens and NFT.

Anatoly Yakovenko himself comments on the upcoming release as follows:

Nearly 7 billion people use smartphones worldwide, and more than 100 million people own digital assets, both of which will continue to grow. Saga sets a new standard for working with web3 on mobile devices.

In a recent interview with Bankless, Yakovenko again lifted the veil of secrecy over the functionality of the device: