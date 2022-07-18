Reading time: ~2 m

The total amount of unfulfilled obligations of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) reached $ 2.8 billion, this was reported by the user DrSoldmanGachs, who calls himself a creditor of the hedge fund in liquidation and an investor in the affiliated Starry Night Capital.

Total value of all claims is $2.8 billion, with more to come. Some claimants have only filed for $1 with the right to increase. — Soldman Gachs ⌐◨-◨ (@DrSoldmanGachs) July 18, 2022

According to the documents provided by DrSoldmanGachs, among the creditors – DCG, Voyager, Algorand, DeFiance Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, Moonbeam Network, Galaxy Digital, BitGo, SBI Crypto, CoinList, one of the co-founders of 3AC Su Zhu ($ 5 million), as well as associated with the firm Three Arrows Capital Limited ($ 25 million).

The first meeting of the liquidation process will be held on 18 July in the British Virgin Islands. It will consider the feasibility of replacing the liquidator and decide on the convening of a creditor committee.

I’ve just seen the list of creditors to #3AC and noticed that @zhusu has filed a claim for $5 million. While being on the run, he has somehow found the time to diligently and ruthlessly fill out forms to pursue a claim against his own Fund. https://t.co/YFfWmYZOoM — Soldman Gachs ⌐◨-◨ (@DrSoldmanGachs) July 18, 2022

DrSoldmanGachs admitted that the founders of 3AC are not going to participate in the procedure.

Earlier, the media reported that the liquidators of Three Arrows Capital are trying to investigate and preserve the Singapore assets of the cryptocurrency hedge fund.

In early July, 3AC filed for bankruptcy in a New York court.

Prior to this, the virgin islands court decided to liquidate Three Arrows Capital.

Recall, information about the insolvency of 3AC appeared against the background of the collapse of the cryptocurrency market and the collapse of Terra.