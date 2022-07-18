Reading time: ~2 m

According to the data, the NFT market is cooling.

Monthly trading volumes of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) fell by 74% between May and June, according to data compiled by The Block Research. According to The Block dashboard, trading volume was $4 billion in May and $1.04 billion in June.

The 74% decline is the biggest decrease in trading volume in the NFT market compared to the previous month to date. The second largest monthly decline occurred between February and March this year, when the decline was 48%.

OpenSea dominated the market in June with total sales of $696 million for June, accounting for 67% of the total monthly volume. Despite the fact that against the background of the decline in the NFT market, it accounts for most of the NFT trading volume, on July 14, OpenSea announced a reduction in staff by 20%.

Despite the drop in volumes, Magic Eden, a Marketplace for NFT powered by Solana, has gradually gained market share compared to OpenSea – even after OpenSea activated support for Solana in April this year. According to The Block, Magic Eden accounted for 0.1% of trading volume in early 2022, and now brings in more than 10% of that volume. This was probably influenced by the recent funding of the project for $ 27 million.

Source