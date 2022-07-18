Reading time: ~2 m

The CEO of Ava Labs, the main developer of the Avalanche blockchain, said that the crypto winter has had almost no impact on the interest of traditional financial companies in the digital currency industry.

As an example, Ava Labs CEO John Wu cited companies such as Société Générale and JPMorgan Chase, which continue to invest and innovate in the industry during the downturn in the crypto market.

“The interest of institutions that are trying to implement blockchain either to optimize workflows or to tokenize real assets continues unabated,” Wu said.

JPMorgan already uses its own JPM Coin stablecoin, backed by the US dollar at a 1:1 ratio, as a tokenized form of deposits, helping to simplify transactions for institutional clients. Wu considers this project a “door” for large investors who want to enter the cryptocurrency market.

Wu also recalled the recent initiative of JPMorgan, developed jointly with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and DBS Bank Limited, to create a decentralized finance (DeFi) project for wholesale lending focused on financial institutions.

Ava Labs works with a number of institutional clients that Wu says “span the spectrum.” These include asset management firms that want to use blockchain and cryptocurrency to tokenize assets, as well as family offices wishing to take part in investment activities.

Wu previously stated that despite criticism of GameFi, the industry continues to gain popularity, especially in the area of lending to in-game items secured by the NFT.