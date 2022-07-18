crypto-daily.news

Reading time: ~2 m

The Finder platform conducted a survey among a group of experts regarding the future of Cardano (ADA) and their answers will not inspire short-term investors. They predict that the ADA rate will not update its historical maximum until 2025.

Experts predicted the short-, medium- and long-term prospects of ADA.

Short-term forecasts were far from optimistic: on average, ADA predicts the end of the year at a rate of less than $ 1. Permission.io CEO Charles Silver estimates the ADA for 2022 at $0.2, noting that Cardano has no use cases.

Alex Nagorsky believes that the ADA is not an asset that is worth holding and predicts a rate of less than $ 1. PLAYN’s Matt Lobel believes the asset could rise to $1.50, with Morpher’s Martin Fröhler sharing his prediction.

Router Protocol co-founder Ramani Ramachandran stated that for the ADA to succeed, it will be necessary to create the most decentralized blockchain in the world, there is no other option.

In January, the Finder conducted a similar survey and more than 60% of respondents predicted the ADA end of the year above $ 2. However, the combination of crypto winter and Cardano’s slow pace of innovation have dampened investor enthusiasm. Experts believe that the approach of ETH 2.0 can negatively affect Cardano.

In the Cardano network, the deadline for the Vasil hard fork is approaching, which should increase its performance. As a rule, a hard fork is followed by an increase in the rate, but the opinions of Finder experts still disagree on the effect of updating the network.

20% of experts believe that the update will have a long-term positive impact on the rate, and 18% think that the impact will be negative. 50% of respondents agree that the update will expand the functionality of the network.

“The update will benefit the network in the future, as more developers will be able to easily use Cardano,” said Ben Ritchie, managing director of Digital Capital Management.

However, the ADA’s long-term outlook seems bullish and many respondents hope the asset could grow to $10 by 2030.