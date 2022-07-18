crypto-daily.news

Crypto analyst Mikael van de Poppe expects a sharp increase in rates at 4 altcoins

First on the list is the BNB coin supporting the Binance exchange and the BNB Chain smart contract platform, which demonstrates strength after overcoming the resistance at $240:

“BNB managed to keep the area around $216. After overcoming the level of $240, I expect the movement to continue to $270”

Second on the list is Ethereum’s scaling solution – Polygon (MATIC) and the analyst noted that MATIC also demonstrates strength and movement above the nearest resistance level should cause growth of 38%:

“A MATIC break above $0.73 will ensure a move towards the next target of $1”

Next is the protocol of the decentralized exchange THORChain (RUNE), which, according to van de Poppe, is preparing for a significant rally:

“RUNE is ready to continue growing, but now we need to turn resistance at the level of $ 2.5 into support. If successful, we can expect a rally to the range of $ 3.3 – $ 3.5, that is, more than 50%”

And closes the list of smart contract platform Fantom (FTM). The analyst believes that the FTM may roll back slightly to the level of $ 0.24 before it begins the next stage of growth: