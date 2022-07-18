Reading time: ~2 m

Market analysts have published a rating of the top 3 cryptocurrencies from the decentralized financing (DeFi) sector over the past week from July 12 to July 18, 2022. According to them, these projects demonstrated a profitability of more than 150% in 7 days.

The leader of the rating of crypto experts was the little-known cryptocurrency BarnBridge. The value of the native token of the BOND platform increased by 184% during the reporting period, reaching a price value of $ 8.73. This allowed this virtual currency to break into the first hundred of the best startups in the industry and take 87th place there with a market capitalization of $ 61.49 million. Over the past day, sales volumes amounted to $ 251.71 million, and the rate increased by 26.35% over the past 24 hours.

The second place was taken by the cryptocurrency Lido DAO. This token of the decentralized platform has become more expensive by 168.62% over the past 7 days. Its rate was fixed at $1.69. LDO was on the 18th line of the rating of top DeFi-altcoins with a capitalization of $ 529.65 million Daily trading volumes amounted to $ 172.39 million.

The third place in the ranking of analysts went to a little-known startup Chrono.tech. The native token of the startup TIME showed a price increase of 145.97% for the week.

The rate reached the value of $ 110.08, adding only in the last day 36.77%. The total supply of virtual assets on the market was noted for $ 78.17 million, which allowed the cryptocurrency to climb to the 75th position in the lists of the best DeFi assets.

Earlier, the editors of the Crypto.ru reported: Market experts announced which cryptocurrency projects were the most effective in terms of profitability for investors in the DeFi sector from July 9 to July 15, 2022. Then the best result was provided by the digital currency RAMP, which was able to rise in price by 169.75% in 7 days.