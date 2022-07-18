Reading time: ~2 m

Startup Yuga Labs released a lite paper over the weekend describing the launch steps and technical details of Otherside. The popularity of this Metaverse project led to an abnormally record cost of gas in the thousands of dollars, on the Ethereum blockchain, at the time of the sale of NFT tokens of virtual lands for service tokens ApeCoin.

Otherside is a platform for creating game worlds, where the characters of their NFT collections will be “inscribed”.

The first to get into the game plots will be bored monkeys Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). This NFT collection brought fame to Yuga Labs, but now its copyrights belong to the owners through the APEDAO mechanism, which includes the owners of the ApeCoin token.

The coin rose over the weekend by 10%, after the publication of the lite paper. Now the APE token occupies the 5th place of the rating, but analysts are counting on the strengthening of the trend as the stages of the launch of Otherside are implemented. At the moment, there are few investment ideas in the cryptocurrency market, which will attract increased investor interest in ApeCoin, which can return it to the rating of the top 30 cryptocurrencies.



According to the plans of the developers, Otherside will be compatible with other Metaverses, which will also choose the MSquared (M²) platform. It was created by the startup Improbable specifically for the development of game worlds.

The company offers developers of virtual games the engine from the Unreal Engine, a set of Project Morpheus components that guarantee high quality images, optimization of network traffic. For its part, Yuga Labs will release tools for developing game plots and relationships with other Metaverses.

The launch of Otherside is divided into several stages, the first of which will be the beta mode, open to selected encoders and owners of NFT BAYC. They will have access to the first story campaign of The Voyager’s Journey, as well as the formation of content within the Metaverse.