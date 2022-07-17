Reading time: ~2 m

Jed McCaleb is an American programmer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is currently the co-founder and CTO of Stellar. Prior to that, McCaleb was one of the three co-founders of Ripple (XRP). He was also the creator of the infamous Bitcoin exchange Mt.Gox.

In 2014, McCaleb withdrew from the Ripple project with 9 billion XRP coins. In order to avoid a collapse in the price of XRP, the co-founders agreed that McCaleb would sell his coins gradually over a number of years.

Ripple Labs co-founder Jed McCaleb was expected to sell the last of his 9 billion XRP this weekend. After more than eight years, users seem to have waited for the dumping to end. According to blockchain data, 2.8 million XRP was added to McCaleb’s “tacostand” wallet on Friday. This comes after the executive dropped 2.7 million of his last remaining XRP.

Yesterday, McCaleb sold another 4.2 million coins. Thus, the balance on his wallet is 1.1 million XRP.

9 billion coins sold in 8 years

Billions of dollars of dumping began in 2014 after 20 billion XRP was distributed among the three co-founders of Ripple. That same year, McCaleb left the company to found Stellar and began dumping his tokens. However, other executives thought that an immediate reset would cause the price to fall, and blocked McCaleb’s tokens. Under their agreement, the estranged executive was only allowed to sell 10,000 coins per week. This limit was subsequently increased over the years.

According to cryptocurrency researcher Leonidas Hadjiloiz, the former CTO of Ripple Labs took eight years, one month and 25 days since the announcement of his sales to finally get rid of nine billion tokens.

Data collected by xRTPScan showed that over the past month, the tacostand lost an average of 4.06 million coins per day. Since the last week of June 2022, McCaleb has also increased daily transfers to more than 7 million. It was expected that the latest McCaleb tokens would be sold by Saturday, July 16.

A jump in the price of XRP is expected

Although, it seems, someone does not really want the dumping to stop, since 2.8 million coins on Friday were again added to his “tacostand” wallet. Although the sender has not been identified, the wallet has been interfering with Ripple’s cryptocurrency for some time. Huge amounts of XRP and US dollars were sent from this whale wallet to XRP Ledger on July 15, in transactions of 250,000 XRP.

Some Twitter users have suggested that the wallet may belong to McCaleb himself. However, these claims have not yet been substantiated.

The sender could also be a bear wanting to reduce the price of the token, as users were waiting for its recovery. It was expected that once the pressure from McCaleb on XRP subsided, its price could begin to move along an upward trajectory.

McCaleb has long been criticized for suppressing the price of the coin, continuing to exert downward pressure on it. The token was valued at $0.3517 during the preparation of the article, rising 14% from the low of the week. Overall, however, the digital asset has fallen by about 55% since the beginning of the year and by 90% from its all-time high last April.

Author: Elvir, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News