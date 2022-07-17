Reading time: ~2 m

Behind the NFT-collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the company Yuga Labs has published a lite paper of the Otherside project. The metaverse will be launched in the MSquared network from the startup Improbable.

Today’s tech demo has ended. Thank you to all the Voyagers who participated: we’ll tweet here when your credit is ready later today. If you’re already hungry for more Otherside, we’ve released a litepaper: https://t.co/XPlNEwPGCC. See 🧵for more — OthersideMeta (@OthersideMeta) July 16, 2022

“The document is intended to convey and explain the principles of the platform, the potential of developers and opportunities for co-creation within the community. Consider [lite paper] as a stage of project development. In the end, it will be replaced by the Code, which will be constantly evolving, “the developers wrote.

According to the publication, Otherside is a “platform for creating worlds.” It will be launched in the network of interoperable metaverses MSquared (M²) from the startup Improbable. M² uses a set of Project Morpheus technology components focused on optimizing network traffic and improving rendering efficiency.

The developers demonstrated the capabilities of the game engine during the demo launch of the project.

The launch of Otherside will take place in several stages. As part of the first phase, only NFT holders from the Otherdeed collection and “selected third-party developers” will have access to the platform. They will be able to go through the story campaign of The Voyager’s Journey, and will also become the first content creators on the platform.

Yaga Labs introduced Otherdeed in May 2022. The company issued 55,000 NFT at a price of 305 APE (about $ 5300 at the rate at that time). All tokens were sold out in less than three hours.

The lite paper notes that each Otherdeed token grants the right to own a plot of land in the virtual world. The developers noted that the management decisions of users will directly affect the cost of these sites.

The company will also release The Otherside Development Kit (ODK), which allows you to generate content for the metaverse. Digital objects created with ODK can be moved between M²-compatible worlds.

To share NFT between users, Yaga Labs will launch the Agora marketplace. The latter is positioned as the economic hub of Otherside.

Recall that in June 2022, the creators of BAYC were accused of using ultra-right symbols.