The head of the Ministry of Energy of Sweden, against the background of the impending energy crisis, said that electricity will primarily be supplied to industries that provide employment to the population, and not to BTC miners.

Swedish Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar said that it is now most important to provide electricity to projects that create jobs, such as steel mills, rather than bitcoin miners using huge amounts of energy.

“Honestly, we need energy for more useful things than bitcoin,” Farmanbar said.

According to him, bitcoin miners use energy-intensive equipment and rely on cheap electricity, and not on human labor, the Energy Minister said. Farmanbar declined to say what specific measures could be taken to restrict mining. The minister’s report says they could include prioritizing access to energy. The first to receive it will be new industries that create jobs.

In June, the Central Bank of Sweden (Riksbank) advocated a complete ban on bitcoin mining. The regulator demanded to prevent the adoption of bitcoin in the country, worrying about financial stability and the environment. Back in 2021, Swedish regulators called for a ban on cryptocurrency mining throughout the EU. The proposal of the Swedish “greens” largely corresponds to the path of China: they want to ban bitcoin mining and limit investment until it becomes “environmentally correct”. Swedish power engineers and many others disagree with this decision. The French company Melanion Capital, specializing in alternative investments, called on Swedish regulators to abandon the opinion that cryptocurrency mining is unsafe for the energy sector of the European Union. In their opinion, Swedish regulators overestimate the danger of mining for the EU energy sector.