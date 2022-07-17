Reading time: ~2 m

Analysts of the American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase claim that in a falling market, long-term holders of bitcoin almost did not sell BTC.

Coinbase’s June report, “The Elusive Bottom,” states that miners and crypto companies forced to liquidate their positions to remain solvent in the face of liquidity outflows have demonstrated that the industry faces credit risks, not a cryptocurrency crisis.

The number of investors who held bitcoins for more than six months decreased at the beginning of the year from 80% to 77%. Now their wallets store 21 million BTC. The report states that bitcoin demonstrated the relative strength of the asset, as the percentage of ownership of long-term holders exceeded the level of 60% at the peak of the previous cycle in December 2017, despite the pressure of sellers during periods of turbulence. Coinbase notes that centralized blockchain (CeFi) lenders dramatically increased their short-term debts when the bullish trend reigned.

“They took out huge loans under DeFi protocols and narrowed the capital to counterparties who paid even higher interest rates. Some counterparties had duration discrepancies and serious re-pledging of assets in their ledgers” provided to cryptocurrency hedge funds and other entities,” the report said.

The authors of the report believe that the debt load increased until a strong correction hit the market, which led to the strengthening of a peculiar effect of infection, which quickly spread through the market.

Compounding the ongoing credit crunch, listed miners who took out huge loans against bitcoin or mining equipment during the bullish trend were forced to sell their positions amid falling asset values. But since the top 28 public mining companies account for only 20% of Bitcoin’s hashrate, their sales don’t have a significant impact on trading volume.

Analysts at Glassnode claim that the large-scale fall of the cryptocurrency market led to the “flight of tourists and margin traders.”