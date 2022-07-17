Reading time: ~2 m

Rarible.com, NFT’s multi-chain marketplace, has just announced its integration with the Metaplex protocol built on Solana. With this integration, Rarible is one step closer to offering a seamless, interoperable NFT experience.

What does this integration mean for NFT collectors?

Rarible’s integration with Metaplex Procol makes Solana the sixth blockchain supported by the market. The other five are Ethereum, Flow, Polygon, Tezos, and Immutable X. As a result, NFT users can now view collections on multiple blockchains in one place.

The Solana blockchain quickly gained popularity due to its innovation and creativity in the NFT space. Well-known collections on the blockchain, such as Degenerate Ape Academy, as well as DeGods, continue to strengthen the popularity of Solana.

“Since its inception, Rarible has been optimistic about the importance of creating a multi-stranded future for the blockchain industry to ensure its longevity and long-term success,” said Alex Salnikov, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Rarible.

Salnikov continued:

“We are constantly striving for a multi-stranded vision in which all NFT communities in the blockchain industry are no longer disparate; where collectors and creators can seamlessly work with their favorite collections in one place, regardless of their chain of origin.”

To celebrate the integration, Rarible will allow users to buy and sell NFT Solana with zero commission during the first month of integration. In addition, earlier this year, the trading platform reduced the commission to 1% in all networks.

Ash Pampati, Head of Partnerships at Metaplex Studios, also commented on the integration:

“We are excited to help bring NFT Solana to life at Rarible. Thanks to this integration [Rarible x Metaplex Protocol] with the auction house program Rarible helps pave the way forward in the field of NFT trading with open source, peer-to-peer network and no deposit.”

Earlier this year, the Rarible Protocol also integrated with the Solana blockchain. Rarible Protocol differs from the market in that it is a solution for fully customizable NFTs. Integration has played a key role in the creation and expansion of popular Solana collections, such as Degenerate Ape Academy.

About Rarible

Rarible is a multi-chain, community-oriented marketplace for NFT. Launched in 2019, this platform is designed for artists and collectors who want to create, collect and sell digital collectibles. Now it is a highly rated digital project supported by Venrock and CoinFund.

Recently, Rarible teamed up with Robotos NFT to create its own NFT marketplace for the collection. This is just one of many groundbreaking projects launched by Rarible in recent months.