Reading time: ~2 m

Phantom Galaxies, an immersive game in a public alpha phase, receives a control and utility token called ASTRAFER. The token will add a new dimension to the game and become an important aspect. The official announcement came from Animoca Brands and its subsidiary Blowfish Studios, an award-winning game developer and publisher.

Phantom Galaxies Token, ASTRAFER, now available

ASTRAFER is officially launched on QuickSwap and works in tandem with ETH and USDC. In addition, it also works with Animoca Brands SAND, REVV, TOWER, GMEE and PROS tokens.

The new Phantom Galaxies token will provide the ecosystem with some important features. It will offer controls and significant in-game utility. Moreover, players can purchase ASTRAFER tokens to buy and mint NFT Phantom Galaxies.

About Phantom Galaxies

The game, created by Blowfish Studios, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, caused a huge stir around the game. Now there are more than 100 thousand active players in the alpha phase.

In May, Blowfish Studios held a private sale of Planet. It was a huge success, with 7,734 planets and asteroids sold for over $19 million.

Phantom Galaxies is a fast-paced fighting game with a huge open world. It’s similar to traditional 3D RPGs, but offers something completely different and unique. Players can exercise control rights as well as full control over and ownership of the game assets. These include mechanized fighter jets, gear, avatars, and in-game currency.

The popular game has huge plans and support to make this happen. As a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, it enjoys the full support of this giant web3 innovation organization. In addition, Blowfish Studios is highly regarded worldwide for developing and publishing games.

Thanks to this partnership, many in the web3 space and traditional gamers are incredibly optimistic about Phantom Galaxies. In the game, players embark on adventures to protect human colonies throughout the galaxy. The hope is that this could become the number one blockchain-based game.

Currently, three of the four episodes of the alpha version are available to the public. In addition, the fourth and final episode is due out at the end of July.

Play and earn in the “Astrafite Rush” event.

Soon, Phantom Galaxies players will have the opportunity to earn ASTRAFER tokens. Those who participate in the in-game event “Astrafite Rush” will have the opportunity to earn tokens when the 4th episode is released.

In total, the prize pool of the event will start from ASTRAFER 2,664,234 and will grow to ASTRAFER’s 4,440,389 throughout the in-game event. However, this will depend on several factors, including players contributing to the various goals of the community.