In Andorra, the government of the country adopted the Law on Digital Assets. Thus, a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology has been created. National Gazette Diari d’Andorra said that the Law on Digital Assets is a step towards making cryptocurrencies an everyday reality in the life of society.

The law contains 2 parts. The first part concerns the creation of digital assets, or “programmable digital sovereign money”, which can be exchanged in a closed system. This will give Andorra the opportunity to create its own token.

In the second part of the law, digital assets are considered as financial instruments, and due to regulatory acts, it is supposed to create an environment where the blockchain will be regulated.

At the same time, there is no mention in the Digital Assets Act that cryptocurrencies can be a medium of exchange. Back in May, the Minister of Economy of Andorra, J. Gallardot, said that with the help of blockchain technology, the country will attract investors.

The authorities have not yet made clear their position on how they will treat Bitcoin, NFT and other digital assets. In this regard, there is a bureaucratic confusion in Andorra.

Will Andorra implement Bitcoin into its financial system?

According to J. Tunnelier, co-founder of StackinSat, despite the fact that while the authorities have not fully understood cryptography, tokens and cryptocurrencies, there is a chance that Bitcoin will still be adopted. He believes that Andorra is now one of the few countries in the EU that may not comply with the rules of the European Parliament.

The country has a low tax rate, and it is much lower than in nearby France. Although in 2018, the authorities adopted a provision of the law that implemented the rejection of bank secrecy. However, this should not prevent Andorra from accepting Bitcoin, like other digital assets.

If the government manages to do this, then Andorra can count on the influx of a large number of investments from companies operating in the field of blockchain. Moreover, the Law on Digital Assets has already been adopted, and it is necessary to adopt several by-laws on its basis.

Author: Elvir, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News