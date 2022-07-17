Reading time: ~2 m

In the crypto community, there is a theory that for successful earnings on cryptocurrency, it is enough to repeat operations for the owners of large crypto wallets. The editors of BeInCrypto decided to check how effective such a strategy is.

Looking for suitable crypto wallets

For work, let’s take the most capitalized cryptocurrency – Bitcoin (BTC). Information about the operations of users of the coin is stored on its blockchain. To get information, it is enough to choose a suitable crypto wallet and track its activity through a blockchain explorer – a tool that helps to view the contents of the “chain of blocks”.

Let’s take a list of the largest bitcoin wallets for work. In the top ten, 4 vaults are identified – they belong to the largest crypto exchange Binance. There are 6, presumably, private crypto wallets on which analysis can be carried out.

The largest bitcoin wallets. Source: bitinfocharts.com

Here is a list of bitcoin wallets selected for work:

Number Address 1 1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ 2 bc1qazcm763858nkj2dj986etajv6wquslv8uxwczt 3 37XuVSEpWW4trkfmvWzegTHQt7BdktSKUs 4 1FeexV6bAHb8ybZjqQMjJrcCrHGW9sb6uF 5 bc1qa5wkgaew2dkv56kfvj49j0av5nml45x9ek9hz6 6 bc1qd4ysezhmypwty5dnw7c8nqy5h5nxg0xqsvaefd0qn5kq32vwnwqqgv4rzr

Further, for the convenience of work, each of the wallets will be called by the numbers assigned in the table above. Here is the rest of the data by address:

Number Balance (week/month changes) First coin transfer 1 132,883 BTC (+559 BTC / +4784 BTC) 2019-02-06 2 94,643 BTC 2022-02-01 3 94,505 BTC 2019-09-06 4 79,957 BTC 2011-03-01 5 69,370 BTC 2020-11-04 6 64,300 BTC 2021-10-11

We analyze operations

To understand how the owners of the six largest private crypto wallets acted against the background of various market movements, let’s compare their balances with the bitcoin chart.

Wallet No1

The owner of the No. 1 crypto wallet has been increasing the balance of bitcoins since the beginning of 2019. The creator of the vault stably buys during periods of BTC decline and sells part of the coins on growth flashes:

Red rectangles are the periods of purchase of bitcoins by the owner of the no. 1 crypto wallet.

Green rectangles are periods of sale of part of btc by the owner of crypto wallet No. 1.

Change the balance of crypto wallet 1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ. Source: bitinfocharts.com

As of mid-July 2022, the owner of crypto wallet No. 1 is actively buying bitcoins. The last major sale of coins from the vault was recorded in October 2021 – a month before the BTC update of the maximum at an altitude of $ 68,789 on the tenth of November 2021.

Importantly! The owner of the #1 crypto wallet is the only one of the six who has replenished the vault over the past week and month.

Wallet No2

The balance of crypto wallet No. 2 does not change from February 1, 2022. On this day, almost the entire amount was transferred to the vault. It can be assumed that the owner of crypto wallet No. 2 is a hodler (a member of the crypto community focused on the long-term retention of coins in the account in order to earn in the long term).

Change the balance of crypto wallet bc1qazcm763858nkj2dj986etajv6wquslv8uxwczt. Source: bitinfocharts.com

Unlike crypto wallet No. 1, not a single transfer was made from vault No. 2.

Wallet No3

The owner of crypto wallet #3 appears to be another hodler. This is indicated by the absence of changes in the storage balance for an extended period of time.

Change the balance of crypto wallet 37XuVSEpWW4trkfmvWzegTHQt7BdktSKUs. Source: bitinfocharts.com

Most of the coins, namely 94,505 BTC, went to the bitcoin wallet on September 6, 2019. Since then, the balance of storage has not changed significantly.

Wallet No4

The fourth bitcoin wallet is the oldest in our ranking. Its owner, judging by the activity, is a hodler. Most of the funds, namely 79,956 BTC, were received on the balance on March 1, 2011. Since then, there were no significant replenishments in the crypto wallet.

Change the balance of crypto wallet 1FeexV6bAHb8ybZjqQMjJrcCrHGW9sb6uF. Source: bitinfocharts.com

From the crypto wallet No. 4, as well as from a number of other addresses from the top 6, coins have never been transferred.

Wallet No5

Crypto wallet number five is another hodler vault. Most of the money is 94,505, BTC came to his balance on September 6, 2019.

Change the balance of crypto wallet bc1qa5wkgaew2dkv56kfvj49j0av5nml45x9ek9hz6. Source: bitinfocharts.com

At the same time, the owner of the crypto wallet twice withdrew small amounts of cryptocurrency. In total, the owner of the address sent 0.7184 BTC to other addresses. Transfers were recorded in early July 2021.

Wallet No6

Bitcoin wallet No. 6, apparently, belongs to Hodler, who, unlike his colleagues, is actively purchased by cryptocurrency during periods of decline. At the same time, he never withdrew coins from his vault.

Red on the chart indicates the periods of purchase by the owner of the crypto wallet of bitcoins. Most of the transactions were recorded at the moments of the fall of BTC.

Change the balance of crypto wallet bc1qd4ysezhmypwty5dnw7c8nqy5h5nxg0xqsvaefd0qn5kq32vwnwqqgv4rzr. Source: bitinfocharts.com

Analysis of operations shows that the owner of a crypto wallet usually stretches purchases for 2-3 days. The last major transfer to the vault (7 thousand bitcoins) was recorded on June 13, 2022.

Interesting! Only 3 of the six crypto wallets – #3, 4, 5 – are in profit as of the time of writing the review. As we found out earlier, all the designated storages are most likely owned by hodlers. The losses of other crypto wallets can be explained by the protracted fall in prices in the cryptocurrency market.

How to track changes in large crypto wallets

On bitinfocharts.com and similar resources, it is possible to track changes in the balance of wallets of interest.

A key that will allow you to track changes in the balance of the crypto wallet through the bitinfocharts.com

Alerts about changes in the balance of crypto wallets of interest can be used, among other things, as signals for transactions. It is worth remembering that even the most successful investors can make mistakes.

Findings

Only active crypto wallets are suitable for working on the investment scheme. Vaults that do not replenish do not provide the necessary information about the promising moments of buying cryptocurrency.

Of the 6 largest private bitcoin wallets, only two are suitable for the scheme – No. 1 and No. 6. Their owners, as the analysis showed, buy bitcoin during the period of recessions in the market. You can monitor storage activity, for example, by setting alerts about balance changes. For this, for example, the bitinfocharts.com service is suitable.

It is important to remember that repeating the decisions of other market participants is extremely risky. Such a scheme is associated with a lot of risks. In addition, it is important to consider that large investors seem to be focused on working in the long term. This is indicated by the purchase of cryptocurrency not only during the periods of crypto winter, but also on local corrections.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions taken on the basis of information received on our website.