Over the past day, the price of Ethereum has grown by almost 13% against the background of the upcoming migration of the blockchain to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

At the moment, the asset tested a range above $1400. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading near $1360.

Hourly chart of ETH/USDT exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

According to Coinglass, over the past 24 hours, the volume of liquidations in the Ethereum market has exceeded $ 280 million, while about $ 195 million of this amount accounted for short positions.

Earlier, the leading developers during the next call preliminarily approved the merger of the Ethereum mainnet with the Beacon Chain signal network on September 19, 2022. The final date will largely depend on the poS transfer of the Goerli testnet, scheduled for August 11.

The Merge: What to Expect from the Largest Ethereum Update

In anticipation of the event expected by many community members, the quotes of the Lido Staking Protocol (LDO) management token have also increased significantly. During the day, the assets added more than 70% in price and at the time of writing are traded near $ 1.8.

Hourly chart of LDO/USDT exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

Lido is the most popular ETH staking platform. According to Dune Analytics, it accounts for over 31% of all coins blocked on the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract.

After the transition of the blockchain to the PoS algorithm, miners will no longer be able to mine cryptocurrency. Some participants will redirect their capacity to other networks – one of the contenders is Ethereum Classic. The price of the native token of the latter for the day increased by 34%, according to CoinGecko.

Recall that in June, Ethereum developers postponed the activation of the “complexity bomb” to the beginning of October 2022.