Reading time: ~2 m

KIA launches Campaign based on NFT in the United States.

According to a press release, car maker KIA has launched an advertising campaign based on non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the US. The advertising campaign was designed together with the creative agency David & Goliath.

According to the management of the concern, with the help of NFT, they will be able to attract more customer attention to the new model of the Kia Soul car in 2023.

What exactly is included in the KIA advertising campaign

The ad campaign includes a 30-second commercial with three NFTs as the main characters. They embark on a journey aboard the Kia Soul and drive around the city.

In turn, viewers will be able to get one of the items in this collection by scanning the QR code specified in the 30-second video. Collections of digital assets will be supported by the Sweet NFT platform. Each NFT, created with high quality and in computer 3D format, will have its own unique feature.

According to Russell Weiger, Vice President of Market at KIA America, by using NFT in an advertising campaign to promote a new car model, KIA will show that it is always in the trend of innovation in the market.

According to the information provided, the NFT collection will include 10,000 items from KIA. All of them will be related to the 2023 Kia Soul car model.

Earlier this year, KIA launched NFT’s Robo-Dog collection in partnership with Sweet. Proceeds from the collection went to The Petfinder Foundation, an organization that helps animals.

Who will support the NFT collection from KIA

Appropriate support for the promotion of the NFT collection will be provided by the well-known Sweet platform. She has already led several projects with large companies in international markets. Now the platform cooperates with McLaren Racing, Old Navy and legendary musician Elton John. Ben Purcell.

Thus, KIA, like other large concerns, wants to attract attention to itself with the help of NFT. Despite the fact that now the NFT market is experiencing a certain decline, there are reports showing that it will be able to grow over the next 8 years. It is assumed that its capitalization will grow significantly. Accordingly, companies, focusing on such reports, are already trying to use NFT in their promotions, promoting their brands.

Author: Vadim Gruzdev, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News